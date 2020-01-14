Centre Asset Management LLC Purchases 248,240 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 448.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,240 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 1.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2,785.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 117,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 113,541 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,267,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.84. 9,979,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,838,267. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

