Centre Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,240 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,487 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $75,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 516,343 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $152,140,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $237.26 and a 52 week high of $347.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,712 shares of company stock worth $12,554,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens set a $327.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.96.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

