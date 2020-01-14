Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $60,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.38.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,259. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

