Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 4,280 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.8% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $2,699,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA traded down $4.57 on Tuesday, reaching $310.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,950,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $193.10 and a twelve month high of $316.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.91 and a 200-day moving average of $280.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,324,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,108 shares of company stock worth $36,637,812 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.