Centre Asset Management LLC Takes $5.89 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,000. Alaska Air Group accounts for about 1.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Alaska Air Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $66.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,192. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 3,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $271,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $478,761. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

