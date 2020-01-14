Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNTY shares. Union Gaming Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie started coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $588,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $1,781,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 18.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

