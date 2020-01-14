Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Short Interest Down 8.1% in December

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,600 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 583,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Century Casinos stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CNTY shares. ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Macquarie started coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter worth $588,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter worth $1,781,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 18.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

