CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks Sells 21,800 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total transaction of C$45,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,450,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,001,611.78.

John Michael Hooks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, John Michael Hooks sold 25,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total transaction of C$49,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, John Michael Hooks sold 28,200 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$63,450.00.

Shares of TSE CEU traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.95. The company had a trading volume of 818,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,293. CES Energy Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of C$1.68 and a 12 month high of C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.06 million and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.04.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$315.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$311.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.53.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.