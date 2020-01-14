CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks Sells 25,000 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks sold 25,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total value of C$49,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,677,139.38.

John Michael Hooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$45,126.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, John Michael Hooks sold 28,200 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total value of C$63,450.00.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.95. 818,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,293. CES Energy Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $543.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.04.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$315.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$311.33 million. Research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEU shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.53.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

