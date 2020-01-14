CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks Sells 28,200 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks sold 28,200 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$63,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,311,671.50.

John Michael Hooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, John Michael Hooks sold 25,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total transaction of C$49,250.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total transaction of C$45,126.00.

Shares of CEU traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.06 million and a PE ratio of 16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. CES Energy Solutions Corp has a one year low of C$1.68 and a one year high of C$3.67.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$315.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$311.33 million. Analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CEU. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.53.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

