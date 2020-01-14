CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) is Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the period. CGI comprises about 4.5% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of CGI worth $14,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 182.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 30.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CGI by 105.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.08. 69,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. CGI Inc has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

