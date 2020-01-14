Chainlink (LINK) Price Up 11.5% This Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $853.85 million and approximately $166.01 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00028056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.04154243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00191110 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase, OKEx, IDEX, Radar Relay, COSS, Binance, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Kyber Network and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.