Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $459.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,797. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 62.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR stock opened at $510.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $279.33 and a 12-month high of $512.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.72.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

