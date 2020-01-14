ChatCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $954,149.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $954,149.00 and approximately $614,067.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, LBank, EXX and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00050407 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00075374 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,899.22 or 1.00722003 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00053134 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001570 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, LBank, Binance, OKEx, HitBTC, EXX, Coinnest, Huobi and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

