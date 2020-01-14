Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Rating Lowered by First Analysis

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by equities researchers at First Analysis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $113.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.16. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Motco purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

