Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHMG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 77.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.28. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.