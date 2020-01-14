Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,929 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,641,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after buying an additional 831,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,907 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after buying an additional 245,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,938,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,046. LYFT Inc has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

In other LYFT news, CEO Logan Green sold 38,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,701,812.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $1,513,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 236,909 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,627 over the last ninety days.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

