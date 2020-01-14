Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 4,904 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $81,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.07. 3,758,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,137. The stock has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

