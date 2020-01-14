Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 1.6% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Lululemon Athletica worth $26,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.10.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,694. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $138.51 and a 1 year high of $247.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.52 and a 200-day moving average of $202.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

