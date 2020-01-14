Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,260 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Albireo Pharma worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

ALBO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.57. 121,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,185. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $345.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a negative net margin of 1,881.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Albireo Pharma Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

