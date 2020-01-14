Chiliz (CHZ) Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $26.95 million and $1.55 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

