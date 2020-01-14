Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Chimerix has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.40.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,162.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael T. Andriole purchased 100,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Garrett Nichols sold 30,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $65,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $259,600 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chimerix by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,386,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chimerix by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,514,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 816,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chimerix by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,956,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 514,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chimerix by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,760,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Chimerix by 1,048.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,575 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

