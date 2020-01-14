Choice Hotels International (CHH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Choice Hotels International (NYSE: CHH):

1/10/2020 – Choice Hotels International was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Choice Hotels International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/3/2020 – Choice Hotels International was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

12/24/2019 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $93.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/19/2019 – Choice Hotels International was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE CHH opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.97. Choice Hotels International Inc has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $105.32.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $505,300.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,680 shares of company stock worth $1,893,382. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after acquiring an additional 115,877 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,817,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

