Chronobank Trading Down 18% Over Last Week (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Chronobank has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronobank coin can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00015732 BTC on major exchanges. Chronobank has a market cap of $971,394.00 and $69,295.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.04154243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00191110 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank’s launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chronobank.io. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.