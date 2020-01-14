Chubb (NYSE:CB) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Chubb (NYSE:CB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.55.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $150.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,018. Chubb has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $162.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total value of $2,366,665.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,203.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Chubb by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 646,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,237,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

