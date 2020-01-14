Cisco Systems (CSCO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) in the last few weeks:

1/14/2020 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/8/2020 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

12/24/2019 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2019 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/15/2019 – Cisco Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

12/12/2019 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2019 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2019 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cisco’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 results were unimpressive. Revenues climbed marginally on a year-over-year basis due to sluggish performance from enterprise, commercial and service provider end markets. The company blamed sluggish macro-economic conditions (due to the U.S.-China trade, Brexit and others) and a slowing China economy for the weakness. Management expects growth in these markets to be muted in the near term. Notably, Cisco’s shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, switching and wireless solutions are expected to grow. Cisco benefited from solid performance of its security business, which is expected to continue in the near term. Additionally, acquisitions of Voicea and CloudCherry hold promise.”

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

