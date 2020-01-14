Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 3.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $44,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,882,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,145,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

