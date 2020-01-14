Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Heritage Investors Management Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.7% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,676.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 889,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,656,000 after purchasing an additional 839,581 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 195,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 936,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 194,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $47.78. 10,093,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.