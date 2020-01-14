Citadel 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Citadel has a market cap of $23,900.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

