Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Earnings Results

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

C stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.91. 24,965,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,528,759. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $83.11.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.24.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

