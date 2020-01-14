Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.19.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 162.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

