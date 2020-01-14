Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,763 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,330 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Citizens Financial Group worth $40,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,786,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 392,171 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CFG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. 1,003,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,635. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.