City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Announces GBX 10 Dividend

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CLIG traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 452.50 ($5.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832. City of London Investment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 360 ($4.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 454 ($5.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 435.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 425.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.19 million and a P/E ratio of 13.27.

About City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

