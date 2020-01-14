Clams 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.00 (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Clams has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. One Clams coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00004844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitsane, Poloniex and YoBit. Clams has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00021397 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005298 BTC.

About Clams

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,572,875 coins and its circulating supply is 3,946,190 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex, Bitsane and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

