Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) CEO Andrew J. Littlefair Sells 27,900 Shares

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,913.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 736,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $550.70 million, a P/E ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.99. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.43 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 655.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 106,843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 38,719 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.