Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Up 10.1% in December

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Clean Harbors stock traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $81.67. 259,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,322. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $88.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $83,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,759 shares of company stock worth $3,226,136. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,070,000 after buying an additional 227,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 415.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after buying an additional 921,510 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 549,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,419,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at $38,898,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.