Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Down 9.9% in December

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,200 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 630,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Clearwater Paper news, insider Harrison David acquired 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $25,714.49. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 125.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLW traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 184,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $445.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

