Clipper Coin (CCC) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Clipper Coin has a market capitalization of $16.83 million and $7.60 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Clipper Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.31 or 0.06008073 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024923 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127944 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

Clipper Coin is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap.

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

