Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLVS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Svb Leerink downgraded Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.13. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.84 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 298.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,576.32%. Clovis Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $79,964,000. HealthCor Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,375,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 271.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10,143.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,331,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,141,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,917 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.