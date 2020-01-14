CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $21,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

