CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. CMS Energy makes up 1.2% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,041,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,041,000 after acquiring an additional 849,647 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 429,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.62. 36,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,166. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock worth $1,651,360. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

