CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Down 10.0% in December

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 11,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,756. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 198.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 98.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.8% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.