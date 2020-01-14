CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNXM. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NYSE CNXM opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,258,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

