Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 703,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 26.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CODA stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 6.43. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 2,974.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 333,513 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 209,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 163,678 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 37,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

