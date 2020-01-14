Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Trimmed by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cognex worth $25,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,614,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 59.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,823,000 after purchasing an additional 803,052 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,733,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,091,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 283,241 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $56.65. 928,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,011. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 2.09. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $4,118,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $1,045,314.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 466,202 shares of company stock worth $24,246,619. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

