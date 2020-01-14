Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) EVP Sells $582,047.62 in Stock

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Stewart Sobey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of Coherent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.49. The stock had a trading volume of 261,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,071. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.69. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.18 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Coherent had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coherent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 3.7% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 12.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COHR. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.20.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

