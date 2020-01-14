Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $3.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COHU. ValuEngine cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cohu in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of COHU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,324. Cohu has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,196,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,606,000 after purchasing an additional 192,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,170,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after acquiring an additional 754,127 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $40,927,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.