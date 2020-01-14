CoinFi Price Hits $0.0016 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. CoinFi has a market cap of $313,362.00 and approximately $465.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Cobinhood and FCoin. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 126.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.65 or 0.04531248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00188254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00126930 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gate.io, Cobinhood, FCoin, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.