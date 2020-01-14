CoinPoker Price Up 12.5% This Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, HitBTC and Kucoin. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $58,118.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.04480299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00191291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 307,753,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,654,913 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

