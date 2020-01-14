CoinUs (CNUS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,532.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 56.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 54.7% against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a market cap of $489,211.00 and $6,532.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043500 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004871 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000582 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000142 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

